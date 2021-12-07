BREAKING: Newcastle to Knocklofty road currently closed due to a tree blocking the road

File pic
Please be advised that the Newcastle to Knocklofty road is currently closed due to a tree blocking the road.
This will be cleared as soon as it is safe to do so, hopefully in the next hour.
There is also a tree down between Barnard Cross and the junction for Knockperry, hopefully this will be cleared soon also.
