07 Dec 2021

Gardaí appeal for public's help in tracing criminals behind spate of burglaries in Clonmel area

The blue Cube racer bike that was stolen in one of the burglaries

Aileen Hahesy

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in tracing the culprits behind a number of burglaries in Clonmel and its rural hinterland over the past two weeks.
Lawnmowers, a leaf blower, jewellery and a racer bike were among the property stolen in the crime spree.
Clonmel Garda Station officers are investigating a report they received last Wednesday, December 1 of the theft of a blue Cube racing bike along with a Honda lawnmower from a shed in the Kilganey area of Clonmel.
The items were stolen sometime over the previous week.
A ride-on lawnmower and green coloured leaf blower were stolen from the shed at a house in the Powerstown area of Clonmel on Friday, November 26. Entry was gained to the shed by damaging the lock.
HOUSE
The same day, a house in the Rathronan area in Clonmel’s hinterland was burgled and a number of items of jewellery and an electronic device were stolen.
A number of items of jewellery were also stolen from a house in the Powerstown area that was burgled between Friday and Saturday, November 26 and 27. 
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigations into these crimes to contact the station at (052) 6177640.

Local News

