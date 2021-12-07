BREAKING: Massive power outage in one Tipperary village

Power outage
130 houses across Ardfinnan are currently without power with the estimated restore time not until Wednesday afternoon, Cllr Máirín McGrath has said.
She added: "Hopefully it’ll be back before this.
"Please take care, check in on elderly or isolated neighbours. Please be patient and mindful of those out repairing our services in such bad weather!
"Contact me on 0872722236 if you need assistance. Some numbers in case of Emergency."
Update at 19:20 - power restored in Castleview!
