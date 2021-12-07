Over 1,000 homes in Cahir without power as Storm Barra continues to batter country

File photo
Around 1,400 homes in Cahir town and surrounds have lost electricity supply as of Tuesday night.
Cllr Máirín McGrath said the estimated return time at present is Wednesday night but hopefully it "will be back much sooner".
She added: "Please take care, check in on elderly or isolated neighbours. Please be patient and mindful of those out repairing our services in such bad weather!"
