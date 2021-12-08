Tipp gardaí seize cocaine during operation with an estimated value of over €2,500

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Clonmel gardaí from the District Drugs Unit, Detective Branch and Regular units conducted a search under warrant at a house in Clonmel town on Tuesday.
Cocaine with an estimated value of over €2,500 was seized during this operation.
A male in his 20s was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
