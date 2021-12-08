Wreath laying ceremony at the Tipperary Remembrance Arch for Timothy Daly

At the recent wreath laying ceremony at the Tipperary Remembrance Arch with the Australian Ambassador, a wreath was laid in memory of SP4 Timothy Daly.

Daly’s name is inscribed on the rear of the Arch along with other Irish who died in various wars.

Timothy Daly was born on July 21, 1945.

He was drafted into the Army and entered the service via Selective Service. He served during the Vietnam War and began his tour on September 15, 1966.

Daly had the rank of Specialist Four and his military occupation or specialty was Field Artillery Basic. He was attached to 4th Infantry Division, 5th Battalion, 16th Artillery, Battery A.

He served with honour in the United States Army and lost his life while on service in the Thua Thien province of South Vietnam on February 3, 1967.

Timothy is honoured on the Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial in Washington DC and his name is inscribed at VVM Wall, Panel 14e, Line 111.

He received the following commendations: Combat Infantryman Badge, Marksmanship Badge, National Defence Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross and Army Good Conduct Medal.

On Monday, November 15, a wreath was laid at the Remembrance Arch in memory of Timothy Daly by his sister-in-law, Marion Daly. Marion, who lives close by to the Arch, told me that she was honoured to represent the family and particularly Timothy’s brother Michael who could not be in attendance at the event.

Marion had the opportunity to speak to the Ambassador and to show him where the name of Timothy was inscribed on the Arch.

Ambassador Gray was also shown the name of another casualty of the Vietnam War who served in the United States Army, Captain Edmond J Landers from Oola, who was killed in action at Gia Dinh, Vietnam, on May 15, 1968.