PICTURES: Santa Claus switches on the lights in Tipperary Town

Santa and Mrs Claus arrive for the switch on of the Christmas Lights in Tipperary Town
With a countdown from the Chair of Tipperary Town Chamber of Commerce, Joe Hayes, the honours for switching on the Tipperary Town Christmas lights on Friday last fell to Santa Claus who was accompanied by Mrs Claus for the occasion.
Escorted by a Garda patrol car, the Tipperary Vintage Santa Express received a huge welcome to the town for the switch on which took place in the newly refurbished Market Yard.
Artie Dunne and his mother Eileen ring the bell on Santa's sleigh at the countdown for the switch on of the Christmas lights in Tipperary Town
Seasonal music for the occasion was provided by the CJ Kickham Brass & Reed Band in the Market Yard Plaza prior to the switch on.
CJ Kickham Band providing entertainment to the crowd assembled in the Market Yard for the switch on of the Tipperary Town Christmas Lights
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.