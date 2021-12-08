Search

08 Dec 2021

PICTURES: Santa Claus switches on the lights in Tipperary Town

Great evening!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Santa and Mrs Claus arrive for the switch on of the Christmas Lights in Tipperary Town

Reporter:

Martin Quinn

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

With a countdown from the Chair of Tipperary Town Chamber of Commerce, Joe Hayes, the honours for switching on the Tipperary Town Christmas lights on Friday last fell to Santa Claus who was accompanied by Mrs Claus for the occasion.

Escorted by a Garda patrol car, the Tipperary Vintage Santa Express received a huge welcome to the town for the switch on which took place in the newly refurbished Market Yard.

Artie Dunne and his mother Eileen ring the bell on Santa's sleigh at the countdown for the switch on of the Christmas lights in Tipperary Town

Seasonal music for the occasion was provided by the CJ Kickham Brass & Reed Band in the Market Yard Plaza prior to the switch on.   
 
 

CJ Kickham Band providing entertainment to the crowd assembled in the Market Yard for the switch on of the Tipperary Town Christmas Lights 

