08 Dec 2021

Concern over functionality of the fire hydrants in one Tipperary area

File photo

Councillor Andy Moloney had a recent motion to council about the functionality of the fire hydrants in the Cahir area.

Cllr Moloney had asked the question as to who was responsible for the servicing of the hydrants as he received a letter from Irish Water to say they were responsible and that members of the public should report faulty hydrants to IW.

The Cahir-based councillor claimed that this was not satisfactory to depend on the public to inform IW and it was not in the interest of public safety.

The fire chief replied to say that the council would allocate extra hours to the local fire services to check out most of them but the allocation would not cover the town of Cahir let alone the neighbouring villages.

MAY NOT BE FAVOURABLE

Cllr Moloney will await the report but he thinks that it will not be favourable and that either Irish Water allocates funding for the council fire services to carry out the maintenance or do it themselves.

In either case there is a health and safety risk with fire hydrants not in working order and IW need to hand back the job to the council and the relevant funding with it.

“The next meeting of the council needs to clarify what issues have arisen from the report and where we go from here,” added Cllr Moloney.

