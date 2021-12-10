Search

10 Dec 2021

Tipperary woman named as Ireland’s Inspirational Hero in Gala Retail Awards

Congratulations to Anne Murray Keevey from Roscrea

Pictured at Mulrooney’s Gala, Roscrea are Sandra Nicholson, Gala Retail; Shane and Sean Mulrooney, Gala store owners with award winner and Tipperary Inspirational Hero, Anne Murray Keevey

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

FOLLOWING a nationwide search to uncover Ireland’s most inspirational people, Anne Murray Keevey, from Roscrea, is celebrating after being named an Inspirational Hero in the Gala Retail and Virgin Media Inspiration Awards.

Established to shine a light on those individuals who make Ireland a better place with their selfless acts and inspirational deeds, Anne stood out due to her hardwork and dedication setting up ‘Age friendly Roscrea’. Its legacy is to have the information the elders need to lead healthy and active lives, to continue to learn and develop. During Covid Anne organised daily calls to people living alone, delivered meals on wheels and goodie bags to the elderly to help keep spirits up when moral was at an all time low.

Inspirational people from across Ireland were nominated for the Gala Retail and Virgin Media Inspiration Awards, with 26 inspirational county heroes being named from the hundreds of entries received.

Commenting on the quality of the entries, Gary Desmond, CEO of Gala Retail comments:

“We’re a national brand with a local focus, which is why we’ve partnered with Virgin Media to delivering a national platform to shine a light on and reward the amazing people who are making a real difference to Irish society. 

 Gary continues: “Now in their third year the Inspiration Awards pay homage to people from all across Ireland who play their part creating a better country for us all. Operating in communities throughout Ireland, Gala Retailers have seen first-hand some of the great work that people have been doing and we are proud to have been able to recognise some of these inspirational individuals.

"We were overwhelmed by the level of nominations we received and Anne along with the fellow inspirational heroes are true examples of people who are making Ireland a better place for us all.”

2021 marks the third year of the Gala Retail Inspiration Awards created as a way of celebrating the selfless acts and inspirational deeds of people in Ireland who are making the country a better place.

Marian Mattimoe from Mayo was named as Overall Inspirational Person at the Gala Retail and Virgin Media Inspiration Awards.

As a community retailer with 175 convenience stores nationwide, Gala store owners often hear of inspirational stories in their local communities, and this year’s Gala Retail and Virgin Media Inspiration Awards have elevated Ireland’s unsung heroes onto a national stage, giving these inspirational people the recognition they deserve.

Gala Retail has gifted €26,000 of prizes to the winners with the 26 county winners being awarded with €1000 hotel getaways across Ireland. For further information, see www.gala.ie.

