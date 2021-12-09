EDITORIAL: Sir instilled in this young student a lesson that would stand the test of time

Education at primary and secondary level has a huge impact on the future of a person’s life and who they’ll become. They are formative years.

Often, it is not even what you learned from books or through study, but what you learned from a teacher and how they carried themselves in the classroom - in their work environment.

You may not even notice it at the time, but observing the teacher and how they are and how they behave could have a long-lasting impact on how you approach your own job later in life.

The passing recently of Boherlahan’s Paddy O’Dwyer - a former teacher at Cashel Community School - brought back memories of how he was in the classroom.

It wasn’t until his passing that it occurred to this editor how Mr O’Dwyer had instilled an attitude in me that I have carried into my adult life and into my work life. He would often come to his classroom with a bundle of books and notes under his arm and an apple in his mouth.

He was always punctual. I remember having him for history one year, early on Monday mornings. The whole class would be lethargic and not ready at all for a day’s learning.

But ‘Sir’ would come in with this huge amount of energy and with absolute clarity as to what we would get through that day.

It was his enthusiasm for his job, his verve to give it his all for the 35-40 minutes you were with him, that struck a sleepy 15-year-old.

On a subconscious level, that work ethic and that attitude to work, has stayed with me. It was helped along too by my first job in O’Dwyer’s (no relation to Mr O’Dwyer) and their wonderful shop in Boherlahan.

Sir’s fairness has also stayed with me; he was incredibly fair to all of his students. It is a wonderful quality, not an easy one to have at all times, but one worth striving towards.

Sir found enjoyment in what he did and did not get glum about the daily duties, he powered through with a healthy attitude, embraced the job and let his positivity infect the classroom.

He instilled in this young student a lesson that would stand the test of time, that attitude is all and a strong work ethic goes a long way. Rest in peace, Sir.