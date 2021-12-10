Yesteryears: Petition set up to allow mother and three children to remain at Tipp house

Take a look back
25 years ago our front page headline on December 7, 1996 warned that schools in the county were on the verge of collapse.
Gerry Flynn, an ASTI representative, said at the time that it was a miracle the secondary schools system was still alive considering the lack of voluntary funding, class sizes and with half the pupils in makeshift accommodation.
There was public outcry in Carrick-on-Suir over a court order the local authority had obtained to take possession of a house occupied by a single mother.
A petition had been set up to allow a mother, her two young sons and a seven-week-old daughter to remain at a house in Mountain View, Ballylynch.
Tempers flared at the Clonmel Corporation budget meeting and Mayor Ted Boyle struggled to keep order as councillors hurled abuse across the chamber as four members of the WUAG opposed service charges and called on householders to refuse to pay them.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.