Peg Rossiter: Our town centres need much more, such as rates relief to help in upgrading

The report in this newspaper (issue November 18) that “more businesses in six Tipperary towns and villages will be able to avail of a grant scheme to enable them to spruce up their premises after the Government extended the deadline to complete the works”, was reassuring.

The Streetscape Initiative was introduced by the Department of Rural & Community Affairs with the objective of maintaining our handsome traditional shop fronts which enhance our streetscapes.

There was a time, some decades ago, when we went hellbent on pulling down our handsome traditional shopfronts and replacing windows and lovely sign-painting, with tatty plastic.

It took the famous Irish architect, Patrick Shaffrey in his book, The Irish Town, to remind us of what we had and what we were destroying.

For historical reasons, we had few monumental cathedrals, or splendid castles, or municipal structures or residences, the architectural gems, that modern tourists queue to visit in Europe, but we did have our centre-town streets, with business premises and above-shop residences, designed by Irish architects, built by local stone-masons, fitted out by local skilled craftsmen, painted by painters and sign-writers.

These were built at a period of our history - late 18th early 19th centuries, when Ireland was emerging from the rigours of the post-Cromwellian period and entering modern times.

Sometimes we do not see the things that are familiar. Patrick Sheffrey asked us to look at the old business streets that we walk through every day; at the visual unity of structures, at the roof levels, the shop windows. All, he said, bore a unique Irish character which he described as “Irish Vernacular Architecture” and meriting maintenance and conservation.

WELCOME AND OVERDUE

In county Tipperary, the Streetscape Grant Scheme, was, according to the recent report in The Nationalist targeted at businesses in Carrick-on-Suir, Cahir, Cashel, Rosgreen, Roscrea and Nenagh.

This included work on lighting, entrances, awnings, street furniture, repair and replacement of signage.

It seems that the county council has now been given increased funding to implement this scheme, and potential applicants have also been granted more time to prepare and submit their proposals.

This scheme is not only welcome but long overdue, since our old town centres have been so long neglected by the powers- that-be, and planning emphasis placed on the development of out-of-town centres.

Welcome though this scheme is, it seems to me that it is a very small gesture in the urgent necessity of rescuing our towns, and particularly the once thriving centres which were not only business orientated, but which were also social and community hubs.

Meeting people on the streets, whether arranged or casual, was a normal everyday activity.

That is why towns existed - conveniently doing business, shopping, but also meeting people, hearing the current news, informal friendly contact. And, yes, that social feature has to be supported by vibrant business activity.

Merchandising has changed, and local authorities have facilitated that change in the provision of huge out-of-town centres where we go with cars and fill up our trolleys with everyday things, all under one roof.

And the overloaded trolleys in passage-ways, or the busy car-parks leave very little accommodation for even brief conversation.

It seems to me that while Irish local planning authorities have accommodated this type of development, they have made no compensations to our old business centres.

This compensating has been done in many cities and towns in the EC, where the centres accommodate a variety of shops, high-grade, specialist, personal and practical, and above all visually pleasing, friendly places.

ACKNOWLEDGING THE PROBLEM

The very modest, and very limited, current Streetscape Scheme is the first gesture to even acknowledge that a problem exists.

Our centres need much more, such as rates relief to help in upgrading, and enabling people to live in town centres and to occupy the above-shop accommodation which was such a feature of the Irish business town, the vernacular Irish architecture, of which Patrick Shaffrey wrote.

The proposed greening of our towns with the planting of trees, and small gardens is extremely welcome, and citizens in Tipperary towns have been deeply appreciative of the work of our local authority garden departments, whose seasonal displays have been so beautiful.

The Streetscape Initiative, modest though it be, is also welcome.

But our Irish towns business centres, if they are to once again thrive, will have to become places where people live and congregate and where traders and business people can make a decent living.