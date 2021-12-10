BREAKING: 'Court to follow,' Tipperary gardaí carry out multi-agency immigration operation

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
A multi-agency operation was conducted in Cashel on Thursday evening.
Officials from the Work Relations Commission, the Garda National Immigration Bureau in Dublin and the Cahir District Immigration Officer inspected multiple business premises.
A number of offences were detected and one person was detained.
Court to follow.
