Rise in notices to quit issued to Tipperary home renters as landlords sell up

Rising house prices have led to an increase in notices to quit being issued to Tipperary people renting their accommodation from private landlords who have decided to sell their residential properties.

The rise in notices to quit being issued to people who receive the Rental Accommodation Scheme and Housing Assistance Payment social housing supports was highlighted at the Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s latest monthly meeting.

Cllr Kieran Bourke from Carrick-on-Suir said he understood quite a number of tenants supported by RAS have been served with notices to quit from their homes and this was putting huge pressure on Tipperary County Council’s housing section to find alternative accommodation for them.

He asked what priority these people will receive in relation to being allocated one of the 16 houses the council has purchased in a private housing estate in Carrick-on-Suir.

Fellow Carrick-on-Suir Cllr David Dunne reported to the meeting that people getting notices to quit their accommodation just can’t get anywhere else to rent.

“I thought we were in a crisis last year but it’s gone beyond a crisis now,” he declared.

Cllr Dunne claimed there were a lot of homeless people in Carrick Municipal District. They were not living in tents but were staying on people’s couches.

“It’s just shocking. I have never seen it as bad. I am inundated every day, with people looking for applications (for council housing),” he told councillors.

Sean Lonergan, Senior Staff Officer in Tipperary County Council’s Housing Section, confirmed a lot of notices to quit have been received by tenants receiving RAS and HAP supports.

“A lot of landlords were accidental landlords and having seen house prices rising are putting up their properties for sale. It has had a significant impact on our housing,” he told the meeting.

Mr Lonergan stressed the council is obliged to house a tenant in receipt of RAS social housing support, who receives a notice to quit private rental accommodation. Last year only one person came off the council housing list in the Clonmel district due to houses being allocated to people coming off RAS payments. The council was experiencing the same problem this year.

Under the HAP scheme, he explained the council was allowed to give a tenant a new Housing Assistance Payment to source more rental accommodation but there was very little private rented accommodation available.

Mr Lonergan highlighted this was a problem nationwide. “The number of properties available to rent in Ireland is at its lowest since 2006 and over 60% of them are in Dublin. Having said that, we are managing to house anybody who has got a notice to quit.”

He pointed out that the council was trying to get as many housing units in its housing construction programme built as quickly as possible to meet the needs of people on the housing list.

But he noted the rate of refusals of council housing offers in Carrick-on-Suir MD was 30% and he wondered if there was a genuine housing crisis when the refusal rate was this high.