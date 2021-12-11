Delays in Tipperary water leak repairs due to new health and safety rules

Vital repairs to water leaks in county Tipperary are being delayed because of new health and safety measures that mean more council workers are required to attend a call out than previously.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Fitzgerald complained at Tipperary County Council’s annual budget meeting about the length of time some water leak repairs are now taking to resolve due to this new health and safety rule.

He told council officials he reported a water leak to Irish Water and supplied the Eircode address of the water mains causing the problem, which was logged on the utility’s system.

However, when he contacted Tipperary County Council, which carries out the repairs as agent for Irish Water, he was told it could take a few weeks for the leak to be repaired because the way they did business in the council has changed.

Four workers would be required to deal with this matter where it took just one before.

Cllr Fitzgerald said he was very much in favour of health and safety but if this new rule was going to impact on the way the council did business it needed to be addressed quickly.

Tipperary County Council water services senior engineer Denis Holland, confirmed that “enhanced” health and safety requirements were recently introduced nationally particularly where water services works such as repairing leaks and sewer blockages are carried out along public roads.

A greater involvement and attendance of staff was required particularly in terms of the traffic management side.

Mr Holland pointed out the council was working with Irish Water to see if great efficiency can be achieved.