12 Dec 2021

Rachael Blackmore 2/5 favourite for RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year Award

Boxer Kellie Harrington 15/8 from 5/2 to pip Jockey

Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Jockey Rachael Blackmore is the red-hot favourite to be crowned the RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year after the Tipperary talent was shortlisted this week.

 A total of eight nominees made the final shortlist which features six women after a historic year of sporting action and achievements.

Blackmore became the first female jockey to ride a winner of the Grand National back in April, having already been crowned leading jockey for the week at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

BoyleSports chalked Blackmore up as the 2/5 favourite once nominees were confirmed, with boxer Kellie Harrington rated the most likely candidate to cause an upset according to the betting.

The Olympic gold medal winner has been clipped into 15/8 from 5/2 leaving the leading pair with a huge gap to the other hopefuls, with golfer Leona Maguire a 33/1 shot alongside Meath GAA star Vikki Wall.

 Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Rachael Blackmore is not only favourite to win the BBC World Sports Star of the Year award, but she is also the 2/5 favourite to be crowned RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year after nominations were announced. We are seeing some support for Kellie Harrington too however, with her odds backed down to 15/8 from 5/2.”

Local News

