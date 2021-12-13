Search

13 Dec 2021

Unveiling of bench in memory of Martin Lonergan on what would have been his 40th birthday

CREDIT: Michael Murphy

A bench has been unveiled in memory of former Tipp councillor and Mayor of Clonmel, Martin Lonergan, who passed away earlier this year. 

Tributes paid to former Tipperary county councillor on his sad passing

Martin Lonergan praised for keeping the office of Clonmel mayor alive

The current Mayor of Clonmel, Cllr Michael Murphy said: "Delighted to attend the unveiling of a bench on Sunday in memory of the late Martin Lonergan.

"Such a fitting tribute to Martin on this, what would have been his 40th birthday.

"Happy birthday Martin, sadly missed, never forgotten. Well done to all involved."

Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Cllr Marie Murphy, said: "My thoughts are with Martin's family, friends and the wider Goatenbridge community on what would have been Martin's 40th birthday. A beautiful tribute was unveiled in his beloved Goatenbridge. Well done to all involved."

Martin, who passed away in July, was a former member of Tipperary County Council, he served as Mayor of Clonmel Borough District from 2014-15.

He topped the poll and was elected on the first count in the local elections in 2014.

He remained an active member of the community in his native Goatenbridge following his time in politics. 

Tipperary communities unite in expressing sympathy to Martin Lonergan's family

LATE MARTIN LONERGAN

