13 Dec 2021

BREAKING: Planning green light for major €50m new development in Tipperary

Planning application be be lodged for 68 houses in Tullamore

Martin Quinn

news@tipperarylive.ie

Further to my recent reports on the €50 million euro development at Dundrum Road, Garranacanty, outside Tipperary Town, it has been confirmed that a planning grant, subject to 24 conditions, has been approved for the development by Tipperary County Council.

Speaking to the Nationalist Tipp Town correspondent Martin Quinn, the developer Pramukh Gogineni, has welcomed the news and said that it has been a long journey of 18 months and extensive consultations to get to this point.

"We received a lot of community support and the support of the Councillors for this development and I would like to thank all those who have supported me in the process. The housing project will be a much needed development with a major economic spin off for the wider community. The town will benefit from these very modern 'A' rated houses and a state of the art nursing home will be very welcome news for the community. I look forward to commencing work on this project early in 2022 and to providing this much needed development in Tipperary Town." 

The development at Dundrum Road includes the construction of a Nursing Home Facility with an associated assisted living-facility and an independent residential Development of 96 houses.

The development also includes a connecting road from Dundrum road to Cashel N74 road which is being provided by the developer.

