Tipperary community groups urged to apply for supportive funding

Tipperary town public representative Cllr Annemarie Ryan has called on community groups to avail of funding provided by Tipperary County Council.
"Tipperary County Council have announced the Community Activities Fund. The Community Activities Fund will support groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, with their running costs such as utility ( Electricity, Heating charges) or insurance bills, as well as with improvements to their facilities. Groups will also be able to use the funding to carry out necessary repairs and to purchase equipment such as tables and chairs, tools and signage, laptops and printers, lawnmowers, canopies and training equipment.
The closing date for applications will be the 17th of December
2021.
Community Activities Fund
