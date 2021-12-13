New ‘Spacefinder’ disabled parking app proposed for Tipperary

Cllr Siobhán Ambrose
Cllr Siobhán Ambrose requested that Tipperary County Council roll out the Spacefinder App to help disabled drivers find a car parking space in the county, at this month’s meeting of the local authority.
“I am requesting that Tipperary County Council investigates the possibility of rolling out the SpaceFinder Service in Tipperary. This is an app that identifies vacant disability car parking spaces thus making it easier for persons with disability to locate them. The provision of this service would require Tipperary County Council to install small sensors at each disabled parking bay around the County. This initiative is supported by the Disabled Drivers Association of lreland.”
Management responded: “SpaceFinder is an a pilot app which allows disabled drivers to find the nearest available disabled parking bay. A sensor is installed which informs the parking app whether the space is occupied or free. The system was recently launched in Limerick and its effectiveness and usefulness is currently being monitored. Tipperary County Council will review the operation of the system and assess its suitability for use in Tipperary.”
