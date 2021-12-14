Council trying for months to secure parts to repair speed display sign entering village

File photo
Tipperary County Council has been trying for months to secure parts to repair the speed display sign entering the village.
Unfortunately, these parts cannot be sourced at present.
The council has committed at a recent meeting to replacing the complete unit.
