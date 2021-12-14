Search

14 Dec 2021

'Bikes, trikes and prams welcome,' fabulous evening awaits people this Friday in Golden

Head along!

Golden Village

Golden village

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A fabulous evening awaits folks on this Friday, December 17 from 6pm to 9pm with a Christmas lights ceremony and parade from Billy Maher Cross, up through Golden village and on to the GAA complex.

As the parade passes all businesses in our village sweets, treats and hot drinks will be given out by them at their premises.
Calling all families and children especially who might like to bring their bikes, trikes, prams, tractors, etc. along with lights on them if possible and hopefully Christmas outfits/jumpers to join us in the parade at 6.30pm at Maher’s Cross.

Vintage cars and tractors very welcome.

Finish off the evening by meeting the man himself, Santa, in our GAA complex and browse around our Christmas market in our main hall.

Lots to see and do at this lovely parish event in conjunction with Golden businesses.

