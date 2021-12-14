'Welcome into the Christian community,' local Baptisms take place in Tipperary

File photo
Powerstown welcome into the Christian community Jonathan Hutchison and Eadaoin Verona Kehoe-Fox and congratulate their parents John and Louise and Aidan and Niamh.
Well done all!
Powerstown’s Brian Quirke shields the ball from Clerihan’s Daniel Quigley in Sunday’s third division game
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.