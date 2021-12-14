Congratulations to a wonderful lady who celebrated her 100th birthday recently

File photo
Lizzy Brown, 100-years-old
Congratulations to a wonderful lady, Lizzy Brown “Nee Kavanagh” of Main Street in Clogheen, who celebrated her 100th birthday last week joined by her two sons Pat and Arthur, family and her many friends.
Lizzy still works at dress making at her home, she is a native of Graiguenamanagh Kilkenny.
