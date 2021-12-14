Wow! Tipperary father and son duo win €100,000 GAA draw 'in another county'

What a win!
New Inn club stalwart Tom O’Connor recently bought a ticket in the Cork GAA draw for his son Damian’s birthday.
Imagine their surprise at the recent draw where Damian’s name came out as the winner of €100,000 top prize.
What a win!
Powerstown’s Brian Quirke shields the ball from Clerihan’s Daniel Quigley in Sunday’s third division game
