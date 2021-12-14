Vacant Tipp house - which requires 'minor completion works' - SOLD at auction

Manna North Templemore, Thurles, Tipperary, E41 YW29
This vacant Tipperary house - which requires 'minor completion works' - has been sold as part of BidX1's online auction on December 10.
The detached four-bedroom house requires minor completion works and boasts an attractive stone facade.
Extending to approximately 246 sq. m (2,467 sq. ft).
It had a guide price of €140,000 but sold for €230,000 after a bidding war.
