Hail, storms, dead trees, a huge risk for Tipperary drivers - Council

Storm Barra left a trail of destruction in its wake, with fallen trees along Tipperary’s roads causing a particular hazard, heard this month’s county council meeting.

Cllr Máirín McGrath said it wasn’t fair on the Council outdoor staff to go out and clear these dangerous fallen trees. Could a survey be carried out to ascertain which trees need to be cut down, and replant that area? “I think it would be beneficial to take out trees during dry days. It would be prudent of the roads section to do this, as it’s unfair to expect our own staff to go out when it’s not necessarily safe to do so.”

Cllr David Dunne said he had to work during Storm Barra, and travel home during the peak of it. “It’s all dead trees. Most landowners do their bit, but when people have rented land, they don’t seem to have any responsibility for controlling their hedge growth. It’s a major issue, and we’re getting more frequent storms.” Cllr Dunne praised the council’s staff’s excellent communication.

Cllr Jim Ryan said that while the damage wasn’t as bad as first thought, unfortunately there is a cohort who don’t take it seriously enough. Cllr Ryan said some of the energy efficient public lighting installed in August in Thurles are still not working, leading to “pitch darkness” in Stradavoher and Kickham street.



Cllr Sean Ryan raised the gritting of roads. Is there any provision for gritting a road if it was flagged as dangerous? Cllr Ryan pointed to the back entrances of housing estates around Thurles. There is no funding scheme to resurface the back entrances of Kennedy Park, Childers Park and Collins Park. “The road surfaces have gone very poor.”



Director of Services Marcus O’Connor said it is the responsibility of the landowner to remove trees. “We have to be clear about that. We cannot have ambiguity about that.”



It is not feasible for the local authority to survey 6,000km of road in Tipperary, with some 12,000km of ditches. Tipperary salts more roads than any other county except Donegal, about 1,000km of road, meaning 5,000km are unsalted. “It’s not logistically possible to reach them all.”

Hail events are hard to predict and can lead to a situation where it’s like driving on “ball bearings”, meaning drivers have to slow down or stop.



Mr O’Connor said the salt barns in Nenagh and Cahir are fully stocked and equipped to deal with 5-10 day “freeze events”.

Full story in this week's Tipperary Star, page 6.