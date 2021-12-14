Tipperary's civic amenities names to reflect ‘locality or townland’

A motion concerning the naming of public facilities such as town parks and public amenities in Co Tipperary was put forward at this month’s Co Council meeting.



The motion was, “that Tipperary County Council amend its Civic Memorial policy No. 7 - lnfrastructure from ‘parks, fire stations, libaries and utility facilities will not be named after individuals or events, the names will reflect the locality or townland’ to ‘parks, fire stations, libraries and utility facilities may be named after individuals or reflect their locality or townland’".



Management responded that at the time of the adoption of the Civic Memorial Policy, careful consideration was given to opportunities to honour, celebrate, or remember a person, group of persons or events of significance.



“The policy allows for the naming of major infrastructures such as roundabouts, buildings (non-residential), facilities and bridges.



“It is deemed to have worked well and is appropriate for the purpose it is being used for.

“The naming of civic spaces and civic buildings is considered to be more suited to reflect the locality or townland,” concluded management's statement.