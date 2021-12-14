Tipperary's civic amenities names to reflect ‘locality or townland’

Tipperary County Council offices
A motion concerning the naming of public facilities such as town parks and public amenities in Co Tipperary was put forward at this month’s Co Council meeting.
The motion was, “that Tipperary County Council amend its Civic Memorial policy No. 7 - lnfrastructure from ‘parks, fire stations, libaries and utility facilities will not be named after individuals or events, the names will reflect the locality or townland’ to ‘parks, fire stations, libraries and utility facilities may be named after individuals or reflect their locality or townland’".
Management responded that at the time of the adoption of the Civic Memorial Policy, careful consideration was given to opportunities to honour, celebrate, or remember a person, group of persons or events of significance.
“The policy allows for the naming of major infrastructures such as roundabouts, buildings (non-residential), facilities and bridges.
“It is deemed to have worked well and is appropriate for the purpose it is being used for.
“The naming of civic spaces and civic buildings is considered to be more suited to reflect the locality or townland,” concluded management's statement.
Events such as Thurles' St Patrick's Day Parade, above, are struggling financially due to rising insurance costs
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.