PODCAST: 'I kept going back just to watch the emotional spectacle of the pilgrims arriving'

I walked on the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route in Spain this year for my 3 part Travel Tales with Fergal Camino Special Podcast series. Along the way I interviewed many interesting people including fellow walkers, pilgrims, guides and historians.

The Camino is over 800kms from the Spanish border in the Pyrenees to Santiago de Compostela in Galicia and it typically takes a walker between 30 to 35 to complete.

The Camino is a truly magical pilgrimage and I hope these 3 episodes convey in some small way why the Camino is so special to me and to so many people around the world.

You hear on the podcast on this page from some of the fascinating people I met along the way starting now with Jarlath O’Madain who I met during the walk and then I interviewed him in Santiago on the day he finished his Camino.

I met so many captivating guides who were full of knowledge and this really brought the Camino’s history to life and helped me get an understanding of the different cultures of each of the four very different regions the Camino passes through. We get to hear from three on the podcast - Helder Cerejo, Blanco Nino about his love for Camino for the podcast.

My walking companion, the journalist Catherine Murphy, had some advice if you are planning to do the Camino “I would say if you were thinking about doing it for the first time in 2022, then plan well ahead, as 2022 is an extended Holy Year. It's going to be a very busy year so try to book for the Spring or early Autumn in 2022”. The Camino can get very hot during the summer months so the weather will also be perfect for Irish people.

There are many ways to experience the magic of the Camino whether you are waking for a week or a month, walking alone or with friends, staying in hotels or hostels with prices from €5 to over €300. Indeed, the most famous five star Parador is in the main square in Santiago and is already full for 2022.

I will definitely go back and I would leave accommodation open because this gives you the freedom to decide each day how long to walk and if you pass a nice place in a village to stop and stay there.

The jewel in the crown of the Camino is the mediaeval city of Santiago, which is the final destination for pilgrims looking for resting place of St James in the cathedral in the main square. As you walk into the city on your last day the route gets busier and busier with pilgrims as the Portuguese, French, English, primitive and northern routes converge.

There is a palatable air of excitement among pilgrims with many breaking into song, hugging or crying when they arrive into the packed square after weeks and sometimes months of walking. I met people who had been walking from Krakow in Poland and others from northern Germany.

I kept going back to the square just to stand there and watch the emotional spectacle of the pilgrims arriving. You’d often see people on their knees or just lying on the ground exhausted but content.

Santiago is a stunning mediaeval city and it would be a great place to visit even for a weekend away with great restaurants that specialise in seafood and shellfish.

Over the last 3 episodes I hope I have captured some of the magic of walking the Camino. If you are looking for something to listen to then I have 3 seasons of great interviews on https://traveltaleswithfergal. ie. For more information on the Camino go to https://www.spain.info. I flew with Aer Lingus from Dublin to Bilbao and back from Santiago.