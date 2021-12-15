Search

15 Dec 2021

PODCAST: 'I kept going back just to watch the emotional spectacle of the pilgrims arriving'

Travel Tales with Fergal

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Along the way I interviewed many interesting people including fellow walkers, pilgrims, guides and historians.

Reporter:

Fergal O'Keeffe

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

I walked on the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route in Spain this year for my 3 part Travel Tales with Fergal Camino Special Podcast series. Along the way I interviewed many interesting people including fellow walkers, pilgrims, guides and historians.

The Camino is over 800kms from the Spanish border in the Pyrenees to Santiago de Compostela in Galicia and it typically takes a walker between 30 to 35 to complete.

The Camino is a truly magical pilgrimage and I hope these 3 episodes convey in some small way why the Camino is so special to me and to so many people around the world.

You hear on the podcast on this page from some of the fascinating people I met along the way starting now with Jarlath O’Madain who I met during the walk and then I interviewed him in Santiago on the day he finished his Camino.

I met so many captivating guides who were full of knowledge and this really brought the Camino’s history to life and helped me get an understanding of the different cultures of each of the four very different regions the Camino passes through. We get to hear from three on the podcast - Helder Cerejo, Blanco Nino about his love for Camino for the podcast.

My walking companion, the journalist Catherine Murphy, had some advice if you are planning to do the Camino “I would say if you were thinking about doing it for the first time in 2022, then plan well ahead, as 2022 is an extended Holy Year. It's going to be a very busy year so try to book for the Spring or early Autumn in 2022”. The Camino can get very hot during the summer months so the weather will also be perfect for Irish people.

There are many ways to experience the magic of the Camino whether you are waking for a week or a month, walking alone or with friends, staying in hotels or hostels with prices from €5 to over €300. Indeed, the most famous five star Parador is in the main square in Santiago and is already full for 2022.

I will definitely go back and I would leave accommodation open because this gives you the freedom to decide each day how long to walk and if you pass a nice place in a village to stop and stay there.

The jewel in the crown of the Camino is the mediaeval city of Santiago, which is the final destination for pilgrims looking for resting place of St James in the cathedral in the main square. As you walk into the city on your last day the route gets busier and busier with pilgrims as the Portuguese, French, English, primitive and northern routes converge.

There is a palatable air of excitement among pilgrims with many breaking into song, hugging or crying when they arrive into the packed square after weeks and sometimes months of walking. I met people who had been walking from Krakow in Poland and others from northern Germany.

I kept going back to the square just to stand there and watch the emotional spectacle of the pilgrims arriving. You’d often see people on their knees or just lying on the ground exhausted but content.

Santiago is a stunning mediaeval city and it would be a great place to visit even for a weekend away with great restaurants that specialise in seafood and shellfish.

Over the last 3 episodes I hope I have captured some of the magic of walking the Camino. If you are looking for something to listen to then I have 3 seasons of great interviews on https://traveltaleswithfergal. ie. For more information on the Camino go to https://www.spain.info. I flew with Aer Lingus from Dublin to Bilbao and back from Santiago.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media