PICTURE: Vehicle impounded by gardaí carrying out mountain bike patrols in Tipperary

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Clonmel Community Policing carrying out mountain bike patrols in the town on Tuesday stopped this vehicle (pictured above) and discovered the driver held no insurance.
The vehicle was impounded and court to follow.
The ten new houses at the back of Killaghy Crescent, Mullinahone, should be completed in spring 2022.
The advice is to test smoke alarms weekly and carbon monoxide detectors once a month, but many Irish households don’t check either of these even once a year
Champion cyclist Claire Moore, Joanstown, Carrickbeg pictured with her framed medals, a selection of her cycling jerseys and her bike
