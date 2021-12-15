Revealed: Planning granted in Tipp for development including 12-hole 'Adventure Golf Park'

File photo
Planning has been granted in Tipperary for a development including 12-hole Adventure Golf Park as an extension to an existing facility complete with scale models of Irish landmarks, fencing and all necessary site works and signage.
The development address is at Slievenamon Golf Club, Clonacody, Lisronagh, Tipperary.
The applicant is Management of Slievenamon Golf Club.
The local authority attached five conditions to their decision.
