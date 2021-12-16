PICTURE: Congratulations! Clonmel’s Daire Davern receives UL scholarship

Clonmel’s Daire Davern was one of sixteen University of Limerick students to recently receive a scholarship at a virtual awards ceremony as part of the Johnson & Johnson Ireland Women in STEM2D (WiSTEM2D) Award Programme.
Now in its sixth year at UL, the WiSTEM2D programme is run in collaboration with Lero – the Science Foundation Research Centre for Software, and will provide the scholarship recipients with extensive industry mentoring and leadership training.
WiSTEM2D refers to Women in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, Manufacturing and Design. Currently, there are approximately 117,800 people across Ireland who are working in jobs that require STEM skills.
However, the CSO reports that just 25% of these roles are performed by women, with just 5% in leadership roles.
Whilst there has been a general upswing in the number of students choosing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) subjects on their CAO applications, uptake among females remains low.
Figures from a 2019 UCD Study reveals that over 40% of males list a STEM course versus just 19% of females.
