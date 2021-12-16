Search

16 Dec 2021

Government confirms to Kelly that Dean Maxwell can take long-term residents after January 1, 2022

The Minister "has received confirmation that HIQA will not be closing the nursing home for new residents on January 1 and it will stay operating under HIQA monitoring"

Dean Maxwell Nursing Home in Roscrea

Tipperary's Labour TD Alan Kelly has said the government has reassured on him on the future of the Dean Maxwell community nursing unit in Roscrea after January 1 next. 

The home's future has been in doubt due to HIQA requirements concerning long term care. 

"Earlier today (Wednesday, December 15) in the Dáil, the Minister for Public Expenditure confirmed to me on behalf of the Government for the first time on the floor of the Dáil that long stay beds will stay in the Dean Maxwell post Jan 1st 2022 and residents will continue to be admitted.

"He has received confirmation that HIQA will not be closing the nursing home for new residents on January 1st 2022 and it will stay operating under HIQA monitoring.

"He also confirmed to me that he would support funding a new Dean Maxwell into the future when an agreed plan was out in place. I assured him that such a plan was there and has been put forward and that all stakeholders and the people of Roscrea are united in ensuring there is a new fully resourced Dean Maxwell put in place".

