BREAKING: Man in Tipperary approached from behind and pulled into car park and had cash stolen

Two males in their early 30s were arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 following an alleged robbery in Clonmel on December 13.
It is alleged that at approximately 12.10pm on Monday afternoon a local male was approached from behind and was pulled into a car park where a quantity of cash was stolen from him.
Following garda searches one male was arrested on Tuesday morning. A second male was arrested on Wednesday morning.
One male has been released without charge while the other will appear before Carrick-on-Suir District Court charged with robbery.
