Billy O'Riordan: Our Christmas candle for this year has been renamed ‘Paschal’

This Christmas in our house we will be lighting the “Paschal Candle”.

Now before you go sending stiff letters to our editor, please allow me to explain.

I am fully aware of the religious significance of the Paschal candle, known as the Easter candle in the Roman Catholic Church.

You may ask, are the men in white coats finally about to catch up with Billy and cart him off to some sanatorium, where he will sip copious amounts of carrot juice and do the Irish Times crossword whilst sitting – draped in a blanket -in a wicker chair.

No folks, the answer to this riddle is very simple: our Christmas candle for this year has been renamed “Paschal” in honour of our dear Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe.

A man who has promised us all light in the coming year. Just as our Christmas lights remind us that Jesus is the light of the world, Paschal, just like our saviour; will lead us into the New Year with the gift of light - €100 worth of light to be precise.

Consequently all across the county of Tipperary, in hall and unoccupied rooms, lights will flicker brightly in Christmas homesteads; electric immersion heaters will sizzle with the flow of unexpected surges of electricity raising temperatures to boiling point; extra Christmas lights are being ordered by families across the county as I write.

Just like the protagonist Ebenezer Scrooge of Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella, A Christmas Carol, a character who turned from a cold hearted miser, who saw the error of his ways and became a better more generous man - any comparisons between Paschal Donohoe and the fictional character Ebenezer Scrooge are merely coincidental – the Irish Government appear to have embraced the spirit of the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come and perceived a bleak future ahead for themselves.

So, with that in mind they have lavished the gift of light upon the citizens of Tipperary.

I was surprised to receive a text from my local Vaccination Centre with an appointment already arranged on my behalf for my third (booster) jab. Most generous of them, if it weren’t for one small detail: I’d already received my third jab (booster) a week before. I rang the “Helpline” number and after listening to ten minutes of jazz and another ten of classical music, I eventually spoke to a human.

The conversation went as follows:

HSE Person: “ It’s very simple Mr O’Riordan, all you need to do is ‘reject’ the appointment by hitting ‘reject’ at the bottom of the text we sent.

Yours Truly: “ So, I’m rejecting an appointment which I didn’t need or ask for?”

HSE Person: Long pause…a bit of silence “Yes!”

I’d like to thank everyone who contributed to last week’s Christmas Memory column. The response from readers was most generous with many compliments being posted on social media.

All the contributors were overwhelmed with the response to their individual pieces and they have promised to be part of similar endeavours in the future.

Giving a platform to talented local people to express themselves through written reminiscences, in the pages of their local newspaper is the heartbeat of a home-grown press.

Thanks again folks.

I’m off to give that immersion of mine a good run out. Until next time.