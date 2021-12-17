Tipperary tortilla chip producer recognised for Covid response

Blanco Niño - the Clonmel-based tortilla and tortilla chip producer - is the winner of the 2021 Green Food and Beverage Producers Covid-19 Crisis Response Award.

The award recognises the most effective and outstanding initiatives developed by a food and beverage producer in Ireland in response to the Covid-19 pandemic: demonstrating innovation and excellence, particularly in relation to manufacturing, supply chain and sustainability.

The Blanco Niño team pivoted the business model - entering the retail market to complement its well-established food service offering.

The team developed a market-disrupting line of premium corn tortilla chips for retail, in record time. Through the efforts of the team, the business not only survived but thrived - seeing retail sales soar, and staff and turnover increase.

Founder and CEO of Blanco Niño, Philip Martin, comments: “It’s fantastic to receive the Green Food and Beverage Producers’ Covid-19 Crisis Response Award.

“In response to Covid-19, there was a massive team effort made to protect and future proof our business. We know first hand how difficult these times can be and this award gives the team a great boost and deserved recognition for their hard work.”

“At Blanco Niño we’re obsessed with making the most authentic corn tortillas and tortilla chips. I’m immensely proud of how our team pulled together to develop our line of premium corn tortilla chips for retail, in record time, and in one of the most challenging economic times in living memory.

“It’s encouraging to see the innovation and creativity demonstrated by all the award finalists, it gives us a reason to be optimistic for the future.”

Blanco Niño is a member of Origin Green, Ireland’s food and drink sustainability programme, and undergoes independent accreditation and verification by auditors to meet the high standards required.

Specifically, the business is committed to a number of targets concerning Raw Material Sourcing/Sustainable Packaging /Energy, Waste and Water Reduction.

Blanco Niño tortilla chips now include three flavours: Lightly Salted, Chilli & Lime and Ancient Grain. While tortilla chips may be considered fast and convenient, Blanco Niño are embracing a slower approach to achieving a superior corn tortilla chip.

Every batch of Blanco Niño tortilla chips takes three days to make - using an ancient Aztec process known as nixtamalization, and grinding corn using beautifully hand-carved volcanic stones from Mexico.

While most brands opt to use corn flour, Blanco Niño’s use of non-GMO whole corn produces a superior taste and texture, unlike many other tortilla chips currently available in the market. Blanco Niño tortilla chips are naturally gluten free, vegan friendly and contain no preservatives or additives.

Blanco Niño also have a number of new products in development scheduled for release in 2022.

These are being developed with a highly-experienced management team.

Blanco Niño tortilla chips retail at €4.50 in Dunnes Stores, Avoca and Fallon & Byrne among others. Visit the Blanco Niño website for a full list of stockists: https://www.blanco-nino.com/stockists/