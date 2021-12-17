Search

17 Dec 2021

Tipperary council to invest in upgrading Cashel's historic Bishop's Walk

Rock of Cashel

The Bishop's Walk links the Rock of Cashel to Cashel town centre

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Tipperary County Council plans to invest about €80,000 next year in protecting, restoring and improving the historic Bishop’s Walk linking the Rock of Cashel to Cashel town centre.
Cahir/Cashel/Tipperary Municipal District’s Director of Services, Pat Slattery, said the council intended funding the project from its own resources.
The redevelopment of Bishop’s Walk forms part of the council’s larger Cashel Town Park project, which failed to secure Rural Regeneration Development funding earlier this year.
Mr Slattery revealed the council’s plan to proceed with the Bishop’s Walk part of the project at the local authority’s budget meeting.
He was responding to Cashel who told the meeting he hoped the Cashel Town Park project wouldn’t “go off the radar” because it wasn’t included in the list of capital projects presented at the budget meeting.
Mr Slattery explained the council applied for RRDF grant aid for the Cashel Town Park and while it wasn’t successful in securing funding in that round it still regarded it as a “priority project” for tourism.
The council felt it would be able to fund the upgrade of the Bishop’s Walk and hoped to have a capital project ready by the end of this year to do it next year. The Cashel Town Park project has planning permission and Mr Slattery told The Nationalist the council will continue to submit applications to fund its roll out over the next few years.

