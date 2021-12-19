BREAKING: Man convicted for disposing of contents of septic tanks along Tipperary road

File pic
On Friday, December1 17 at Waterford Circuit Court a male in his 60s was convicted of one count of illegally disposing of the contents of domestic septic tanks along a public road, the R639 near Cashel using a slurry tank spreader.
Not only is this activity illegal but it also poses a significant risk to human health along with environmental damage.
Gardaí at Cahir would like to remind owners of septic tanks that they must satisfy themselves that a person providing such services is doing so in accordance with local authority regulations.
Please report any such occurrences to your local authority or your nearest garda station.
