Search

20 Dec 2021

UPDATE: Fethard Town Park is set to benefit from an additional €400,000 in funding

Great news

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Great news

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Fethard Town Park is set to benefit from an additional €403,445 in funding under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund to further develop and complete the local town park project. Tipperary’s Government TD, Jackie Cahill announced this funding this evening after receiving this very good news for Fethard from Minister Heather Humphreys.

Deputy Cahill said: “I am absolutely thrilled to confirm that the Fethard Town Park Project is set to benefit from an additional €403,445.

“Minister Humphreys informed me this evening that this additional funding is being made available under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund, which is being drawn down to enhance, regenerate and develop many rural areas around the country.

“Great progress has been made on the park to date and when completed, this will be an amazing community resource that generations of local people will enjoy for many, many years to come.

“Minister Humphreys informs me that this additional funding, summing over €400,000 for Fethard has been granted to Tipperary County Council today for the completion of the park.

“I would like to thank Minister Humphreys for her work on this and for working with me on a number of Tipperary-based projects. I am delighted to assist in delivering this additional funding and would like to commend the extremely hard work done to date by locals, the County Council, local elected reps and the Department of Rural and Community Development”, Cahill concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media