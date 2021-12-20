UPDATE: Fethard Town Park is set to benefit from an additional €400,000 in funding

Fethard Town Park is set to benefit from an additional €403,445 in funding under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund to further develop and complete the local town park project. Tipperary’s Government TD, Jackie Cahill announced this funding this evening after receiving this very good news for Fethard from Minister Heather Humphreys.

Deputy Cahill said: “I am absolutely thrilled to confirm that the Fethard Town Park Project is set to benefit from an additional €403,445.

“Minister Humphreys informed me this evening that this additional funding is being made available under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund, which is being drawn down to enhance, regenerate and develop many rural areas around the country.

“Great progress has been made on the park to date and when completed, this will be an amazing community resource that generations of local people will enjoy for many, many years to come.

“Minister Humphreys informs me that this additional funding, summing over €400,000 for Fethard has been granted to Tipperary County Council today for the completion of the park.

“I would like to thank Minister Humphreys for her work on this and for working with me on a number of Tipperary-based projects. I am delighted to assist in delivering this additional funding and would like to commend the extremely hard work done to date by locals, the County Council, local elected reps and the Department of Rural and Community Development”, Cahill concluded.