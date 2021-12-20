Cllr Sean Ryan calls for Speed Feedback Signage for Grange Village

Fianna Fail Councillor Sean Ryan has called on the Thurles Municipal District to provide speed feedback signage in Grange village.

Putting down a motion on the matter at last Monday’s meeting of the Thurles Municipal District Councillor Ryan said: "Grange has become a very popular tourist destination in mid Tipperary most particularly for walkers in Grange woods. However I have been contacted by many locals in the village to tell me that there has been an issue with speeding through the village in recent times.

"I believe that if speed feedback signs similar to Ballysloe and Gortnahoe villages were installed in the village it would make it safer for residents, walkers, motorists and those visiting local businesses there’’.

Councillor Ryan added ‘’Grange has become a real jewel in the crown of our tourist offering in Mid Tipperary and it is important that we make road safety in the area as safe as possible’’.

Replying to Councillor Ryan Senior Engineer with the Thurles District Thomas Duffy said speed feedback that The district had applied for CLAR funding for speed signage feedback signs in 2021 and while they were unsuccessful he undertook that the district would apply for such funding again in 2022. ​