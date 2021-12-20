Age Friendly Roscrea had an enormously busy 2021

As 2021 draws to a close, We send good wishes and a sincere thank you to everyone who has been part of the Age Friendly Roscrea story over the past year. A year where the changing COVID profile meant plans often had to be adapted, curtailed or cancelled.

Christmas Dinner: This year Age Friendly Roscrea will deliver dinners on Christmas Day, this is part of a North Tipperary Initiative. There is no charge and early booking is advised. 0505 22550 for information and booking.

The regular Dinner Delivery service, started during COVID continues to run successfully and meals ae delivered Monday, Wednesday and Friday- with a meal charge of €5

Roscrea Digest Volume 2 is published just in time for Xmas. 112 pages – A miscellany of stories, photographs, social history, poetry, reflections and memories. A Corona Legacy. We are privileged to include in this issue a catalogue of the prolific writings of George Cunningham. George’s contribution to our Roscrea Community is immeasurable and invaluable.

He is a living archive, but his published legacy will endure and inform generations. As Tom and Lucy Stapleton make plans for their next life chapter, we also wish to honour and acknowledge their unique contribution over many years. The list of ‘gigs’ they organised is phenomenal and reading through it will evoke memories of many magical music events we were so lucky to have on our own doorsteps. The Roscrea Digest is on sale in local shops and newsagents and great value at €5

Our choir, the Rosie Greys. Courthouse activities and classes continued when possible. In October Ukulele classes with Fionan Stapleton started, and hopefully a seedling Ukulele group. Classes planned for the New Year are, crafts, art, computers, yarn spinning and scribbling and chair yoga.

The Acorn Project continues. Acorns are known as age friendly digital devices! They can have mobile data which means an internet connection isn’t necessary. There is no charge for use of the device, but there is a weekly charge of €5 to cover the cost of the mobile data and Acorn support. Classes and one to one support will recommence after Christmas. There is a limited number of devices available.

The Befriending service continues with limitations and Senior Alert Scheme is available

Dementia Project: Dementia has and will touch, to some degree, all our lives. Being dementia aware and informed is the first step in ensuring that the supports, treatments and the environment are what the person with dementia and their family needs and wants. Making this happen is a key focus for Age Friendly Roscrea.

Some of AFR dementia initiatives: Roscrea Dementia Café meets 4th Friday each month in the Courthouse. An informal and relaxed get-together for people with dementia, their carers and friends. They are joined by a number of service providers for chat and a cuppa.

There is a guest speaker at each event. David Kieran is the recently appointed Dementia Advisor for North Tipperary, working with The Alzheimer Society of Ireland, David’s contact number is 087 913 7520

Creating a more dementia friendly environment and public Realm-

Tipperary LCDC are the lead partner on a Healthy Ireland funded action to promote Dementia Awareness in Tipperary, as part of this action Roscrea, as the named Age Friendly town for Tipperay, a walkability audit undertaken by DDS Architects.

This survey took place on 1st and 2nd September with the final report to be available to view and comment on December 1st however the planned information event had to be postponed with the changing COVID profile and is now planned for very early in the New Year. The report is enlightening, practical and makes very interesting reading and will underpin and support many future projects. Local Businesses will be invited to be part of the project and expand on the initiatives they undertook in the previous age friendly business programme

Colaiste Phobal Transition Year Students

Tentative plans are in place to roll out Alzheimer Society of Ireland ‘Awareness training for transition year students’ with the students of Colaiste Phobal in the New Year

Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Unit

For close on 50 years the ‘Deano’ has been part of our community, not merely part of it but in fact the beating heart and personality of the community. We feel safe when we know ‘the Deano’ is there. Of course we would prefer to stay at home until the Almighty calls us.

However, should we need care, we want the reassurance of knowing our golden days can be lived in the heart of our community. We, in Roscrea are very fortunate to have 3 other excellent residential care centres but best practice dictates that that there should be a private /public funded residential care mix. When this is lost situations such as is happening in Britain develop, and private commercial monopolies dominate.

How a person makes the decision and how they transfer to residential care affects their well being for the rest of their days. For the members of the ‘Deano’ who start with a day in the day unit and build their care relationship up graciously with respite, and maybe eventually full time care, it is a seamless controlled experience. Mutual Community Relationships and contacts are maintained throughout.

The decision to transplant 25 of Roscrea ‘beds’ to Nenagh is folly in the extreme. At a time when we should be building capacity and supports, the opposite is happening. I am reminded of a parable from a different culture:

‘The mother of a large family dies in childbirth. The husband is distraught, who will take care of his children, his animals, cook and clean his house. The solution is to get a new wife, an ugly one will do fine, easier to get. He gets the new wife, she even has a few more children for him. After a while money is tight and the husband is looking for new ways to earn some. He sees an advertisement in the paper. Sell a kidney and earn €1000. Brilliant, of course he doesn’t sell his own kidney he sells the wife’s. She recovers quickly and is back to work straight away. After a while, the money is gone, well! it was a good solution the last time, so he sells her other kidney!!

Roscrea Cares CLG trading as Age Friendly Roscrea have submitted a proposal to the Department of Health. This proposal is built on the previous proposal by RCDC and Tipperary LA. There are now plans to further progress this proposal. However, the silence from the Department and the Health Service Executive is deafening. Roscrea must have action.

We am calling for the period 2nd February 2022 to 22nd February to be Dean Maxwell Time when a concerted campaign is put in place by all Roscrea Citizens and relevant stakeholders. A united front with no other agenda except the insistence on a comprehensive, integrated quality service that is needed and deserved by older Roscrea citizens. We look forward to your participation and contribution

Age Friendly Roscrea receives wonderful support and encouragement from many individuals, organisations and government agencies, of course we will always be on the lookout for more. For this organisation to be sustainable into the future, it is essential that there is guaranteed core funding to support the appointment of a project co-ordinator with administrative support. This is a critical time for us. The organisation has demonstrated that Roscrea needs and benefits from the services we provide. It would be such a loss to our community if Age Friendly isn’t facilitated to continue and expand.

‘Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has’ so said Anthropologist Margaret Mead

If you would like to join our small group, Age Friendly Roscrea, as we focus on our aim of ‘working together to make Roscrea an even greater place to live and grow old’ please get in touch.

Contact details for all services

Phone 0505 22550

The Courthouse,

Gaol Road

Roscrea E53 TD51