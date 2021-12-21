Search

21 Dec 2021

UPDATE: Sum of €100,000 for a feasibility study to extend Suir Blueway walking path

File photo

A sum of €100,000 has been awarded for a feasibility study to extend the Suir Blueway walking path between Cahir (The Swiss Cottage) to Marlfield, Clonmel.

Cllr Mairín McGrath said: “Since its development, the Suir Blueway has been a huge attraction for Cahir, Clonmel, Kilsheelan and Carrick, however the lack of a physical path between Cahir to Clonmel, connecting the villages of Ardfinnan and Newcastle has limited its potential locally and something I have called on to be explored at several council meetings in the past.

“The funding is extremely welcome and an exciting prospect for our area, it would benefit local people and judging by the popularity of the Blueway path in Cahir and from Clonmel to Carrick-On-Suir, it would be a great generator for local tourism.”

