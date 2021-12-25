Cahir musician realises his dream with launch of his first album

A well-known figure on the local entertainment scene in Tipperary, Eddie Costello realised his dream this month when he launched his first album.

The popular Cahir musician launched Songs & Tunes, an album that contains some of the songs and traditional Irish tunes that mean so much to him after a lifetime in music.

It represents a very emotional time for Eddie who has always wanted to bring out an album after decades of performing on the local circuit and all over the world.

He has had a colourful and busy life but launching the album has always been at the very top of his wish list.

The fact that his daughter Katie is also singing on the CD means the world to him.

KATIE

“To have Katie singing on it makes it all the more special for me,” said Eddie.

Eddie openly acknowledges that music saved his life, it gave him a way out at a very “difficult and dark time in my life”.

He wanted the album so that he would have something to show for the decades he has given to music.

“I have always wanted to do an album. It is something I can give to my daughter Katie, something she will always remember me by,” said Eddie.

He said that music has inspired him and had fortunately presented him with many great friends.

“There was a very dark period in my life and music and the people I met through music brought me out of it,” said Eddie.

OPpORTUNITIES

Music provided him with amazing opportunities to travel.

Eddie has toured Germany, toured America with Noel V Ginnity, played in Holland, set up bands, did his own gigs and travelled to South Africa.

For an eight-year spell when he got married and owned an Inn in Wiltshire he had the pleasure of meeting so many celebrities.

“Our regulars included Madonna, Guy Ritchie, Vinnie Jones, Ted Heath, Michael Gambon and all the Top Gear crew. They were all amazing people to meet and kept coming back because we did not go to the media about it,” said Eddie.

He came back to Ireland when the relationship broke down and he went about establishing himself on the music scene again.

BIRMINGHAM

Eddie was five-years-old when he moved from Birmingham back to Cahir.

“My mother is from the highest house in the Galtees so we moved back there in 1975 with Birmingham becoming more difficult to live in after the pub bombings.”

He took up music going to the same teacher, Sister Sally, as his sister Anne before going to Pat O’Malley.

At twelve years of age he wrote to Anything Goes to do an audition and he was accepted.

“I sang Mull of Kintyre on RTÉ and I was hooked from there,” said Eddie.



MILTOWN MALBAY

Eddie loves the Doolin and Miltown Malbay area and it was there 30 years ago that he met Benny McCarthy and their friendship has endured over three decades.

Eddie is very appreciative of that friendship and for the guidance and encouragement Benny provided for the album.

Benny, a member of Danú and based in Newcastle, produced the album. His Doon Productions produced a powerful and beautifully presented album.

“Benny was brilliant. I could not have done it without all of the help, guidance and support he gave me. His standards are so high and it was an amazing experience to work with him,” he said.

More information about Songs & Tunes can be found on eddiecostello.com and on Bandcamp.