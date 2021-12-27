Community groups in Tipperary struggling to meet rising insurance costs

A scene from The Hunchback of Notre Dame staged at Kickham Barracks in Clonmel last week
A call has been made for festivals taking place throughout Tipperary to be grouped together for insurance purposes.
At a meeting of Tipperary County Council, members spoke of rising costs and the difficulties of getting people involved in the planning for festivals because of the difficulties surrounding insurance.
A proposal to group festivals for insurance purposes was made at a council meeting when the 2022-2024 festivals’ strategy was discussed.
BIGGEST COST
Cllr David Dunne said insurance was now the biggest cost facing people organising festivals in the county.
Cllr Hugh McGrath said the Irish Public Bodies Mutual Insurance had decided not to cover community projects forcing organisers into the commercial market.
Cllr Michael Fitzgerald said that IPB covered council playgrounds and swimming pools and he was not sure if they ever covered community parades or festivals.
Cllr John Crosse said the rising cost of insurance was a big issue for voluntary groups trying to organise festivals.
“To be roasted or overcharged on insurance was a massive issue for these community groups,” he said.
Cllr Seamus Morris said the concerns of the members regarding insurance should be forwarded to the Irish Insurance Federation and to the committee set up to look into the reform of the insurance industry.
Cllr Morris said the Government should get IPB to broaden their remit.
