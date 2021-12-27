Search

27 Dec 2021

Community groups in Tipperary struggling to meet rising insurance costs

Events and festivals in danger

A call has been made for festivals taking place throughout Tipperary to be grouped together for insurance purposes.
At a meeting of Tipperary County Council, members spoke of rising costs and the difficulties of getting people involved in the planning for festivals because of the difficulties surrounding insurance.
A proposal to group festivals for insurance purposes was made at a council meeting when the 2022-2024 festivals’ strategy was discussed.
BIGGEST COST
Cllr David Dunne said insurance was now the biggest cost facing people organising festivals in the county.
Cllr Hugh McGrath said the Irish Public Bodies Mutual Insurance had decided not to cover community projects forcing organisers into the commercial market.
Cllr Michael Fitzgerald said that IPB covered council playgrounds and swimming pools and he was not sure if they ever covered community parades or festivals.
Cllr John Crosse said the rising cost of insurance was a big issue for voluntary groups trying to organise festivals.
“To be roasted or overcharged on insurance was a massive issue for these community groups,” he said.
Cllr Seamus Morris said the concerns of the members regarding insurance should be forwarded to the Irish Insurance Federation and to the committee set up to look into the reform of the insurance industry.
Cllr Morris said the Government should get IPB to broaden their remit.

“We have to do something,” he said.
Melanie Scott, Arts Officer, who was presenting the festival strategy for the next three years, paid tribute to the amount of volunteers involved in organising festivals in their communities. Cllr David Dunne said the advisory and supportive role provided by the council officials to the groups in the community who take on the role of organising festivals was greatly appreciated.
Cathaoirleach Cllr Marie Murphy paid tribute to the work being done by the council to support community groups.
She welcomed the fact that funding was now available for festivals and events in smaller towns and villages and not just the big towns.
Cllr Hugh McGrath proposed that the council write to IPB and ask them for advice and clarification and enquire from them why it has become impossible for companies to insure community events.
COMMUNITY
Cllr David Dunne seconded that proposal.
The members agreed that the council should write to the IPB and ask them to clarify how festivals and events in the community could be covered by insurance.
CEO of the council, Joe MacGrath, said the matter was not just unique to festivals. The insurance issues also had an impact on tourism events and facilities.
He believed there would be merit in writing to the IPB for general advice on insurance matters.

