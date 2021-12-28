Tipperary in the queue to appoint biodiversity officer

Tipperary County Council will be competing with local authorities throughout the country to have a biodiversity officer appointed in 2022.
Cllr Pat English told the December meeting that funding was available for such an appointment and he wanted to know had Tipperary County Council applied to avail of the funding.
Brain Beck, Director of Services, said there would be three or four biodiversity offices appointed in the country.
APPLICATION
He said that Tipperary County Council would be making an application to be one of those.
“We will be one of the local authorities looking for the same resource,” he told the members.
Members of the council supported Cllr Pat English and voiced their support for the bid to have a biodiversity officer appointed.
