502% surge in online fraud - Tipperary Joint Policing Committee

Tipperary Gardaí have scored some noticeable successes in crime fighting across the Divsion in the year to date, but there has been a surge in domestic violence in the county, heard members of the Tipperary Joint Policing Committee (JPC) on Friday.



Chief Superintendent Derek Smart updated local public representatives on crime figures for the past year, and outlined some garda initiatives.

Domestic abuse incidents in the Tipperary Division are up 10%. This includes barring, protection and safety orders.



Fraud and economic crimes are up 180% in the year to date including: deception + 128%; online fraud +502%; other fraud -25%.



In terms of property crime, including robberies and burglaries, the figures are down from 1,173 incients to 1,094 (-7%). This includes Tipp town, -15% (144 to 123), Cahir +24% (124 to 154), Nenagh - 22% (279 to 218), Thurles -7% (242 to 226), Clonmel -3% (384 to 273).

For non aggravated burglary, the year to date for the Division is -11% (242 to 216). Residential burglaries are up 1%, while non residential burglaries are down 38%.

This includes Tipp town +7% (29 to 37), Cahir -27% (30 to 22), Nenagh -7% (60 to 56), Thurels -35% (54 to 35), Clonmel +10% (69 to 76).



In terms of crimes against the person, including murders, assaults, harrassment and neglect, there was a slight increase, of 6% in the year to date, 485 incidents up to 515. Tipp town: -13% (61 to 53), Cahir -26% (74 to 55), Nenagh +7% (91 to 97), Thurles +48% (73 to 108), Clonmel +7% (189 to 202).



Assaults across the Division were up 7%, (348 to 374). Tipp town: +4% (46 to 48), Cahir -25% (53 to 40), Nenagh +11% (61 to 68), Thurles +40% (53 to 74), Clonmel +7% (135 to 144).

Other crimes include possession of firearms -29% (7 to 5), possession of offensive weapons +11% (61 to 68), possession of drugs for personal use +8% (505 to 547), and possession of drugs for sale and supply -16% (146 to 122).



In traffic, there have been eight fatal collisions in the year so far on Tipperary’s roads compared with seven for the same period last year (up 14%). Serious injury collisions are down 16% (31 to 26).

There have been 2,475 checkpoints conducted resulting in 264 driving while intoxicated offences (down 17% from 318 last year).



Chief Supt Smart highlighted some of the policing heroes this year, including near Thurles, on November 3, a “concerned member of the public reported erratic driving on the N75, Thurles. The vehicle was intercepted by gardaí and a male driver was found to be suffering form a health issue. Gardaí utilised their First Aid training and ascertained that the male was FAST (Facial drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulties and Time).



“It was ascertained that the closest ambulance was at least one hour away travelling from Tullamore.

“Due to time factor in accessing medical attention, gardaí made the decision to remove the male from the scene by garda vehicle to South Tipperary General Hospital for immediate medical intervention. The male was conveyed to hospital where a diagnosis of bleed on the brain was made.”



Theft

Gardaí at Cashel received reports of a large quantity taken from a menswear shop in Cashel. Enquiries were carried out by gardaí in the Leinster area and the property was recovered and returned to the owner. Deputy Martin Browne said Daverns shop was very grateful for the gardaí’s help. During the course of the search, gardaí discovered a piece of evidence that alerted them to another crime. Investigations were carried out and work tools valued at over €10,000 were recovered and returned to the owners.



Drugs

On October 9, 2021, a joint operation with Cashel and Thurles Drug Unit led to the seizure of €16,000 worths of cannabis, cocaine and alprazolam tablets.



Fraud

Chief Supt Smart said there’s been a big increase in so-called ‘phishing’ incidents or unwanted texts, calls and emails by scammers purporting to be a bank looking for bank details. “We want to tell people not to engage with them. People are clicking on emails and unfortunately their details are being compromised.”



The people who are doing this are “trained to do it”. “They are extremely believable, it looks like it’s coming from Bank of Ireland or AIB or some other banking institution. If you’re any bit suspicious at all, hand up and ring the bank back yourself. Don’t use the number this person has rung you on.” If the deal looks too good, it’s good enough to walk away from. “That's the message we want to get out,” added the Chief Superintendent.”

“Nationally I think it’s in the millions, in terms of the amount of money people are losing.”