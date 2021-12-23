Search

23 Dec 2021

EDITORIAL: There really is a feeling of déjà vu now. It can’t last another year...can it?

Another Christmas where we’re facing Covid-19 restrictions. Okay, they might not be having a massive impact this time around when it comes to us, personally.

But the latest round of restrictions announced last Friday, will see businesses and livelihoods lost, that’s a fact. So think of those people as we face this holiday period.

Think of the rural pub, or the small business in the town centre that just won’t survive these public health measures because of how they’ll impact on trade. We’re all sick of it, wondering when will we get back to normal, if ever. And you’re right to feel that way, it’s only natural that you would.

This time last year it was written on the pages of this paper that it seemed a hollow thing to wish readers a merry Christmas given the year and the losses we had endured as a county.

And the same thing could be written again.

It has been another difficult year with Covid-19 still here and still impacting our lives.

We knew as this year began that we were facing huge challenges and yet somehow we have overcome them and we’re still in the fight, still battling on.

There is something in that, there is something to be merry about in our shared struggle during the pandemic and the unity and community we have seen across towns and villages.

We should feel blessed to be here, to be living and breathing. To be able to Skype loved ones on Christmas Day or call to their houses; that is something to be merry about. We are here for each other, after it all and in spite of what’s to come, we have each other. Now and always.

So, Merry Christmas to all our readers. Enjoy this holiday season as we take reprieve from the battle against the pandemic; there could well be tougher days ahead if the Omicron variant has its say.

Make your Christmas merry, make it worthwhile, and do so safely. There really is a feeling of déjà vu now. It can’t last another year...can it?

