BREAKING: 'Pre-flight checks completed with Santa and his reindeer earlier with great success'

Tipperary gardaí have confirmed that pre-flight checks ahead of Christmas Eve have been completed with Santa and his reindeer with "great success".
Speaking to tipperarylive.ie, Santa Claus said: "I want all the children in Tipperary to get to bed early on Christmas Eve. Ho, ho, ho! Merry Christmas!"
L /R: Elaine Burke (HSE) Marie Gayson, Cashel Lions Club, Eddie Morrissey, Cashel Lions Club, Paul Coffey (HSE), Barry Power (HSE)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.