Roscrea Lions Club Christmas Draw

Congratulations to Gillian Lupton who wins €1000
This year's Christmas Draw in aid of the Food Appeal was sponsored by Auctioneer, Seamus Browne. 3 Cheers to all who donated money to the iDonate site by credit card.
The Appeal was a great success and the money raised provided much needed funds to provide shopping vouchers which can be used in Roscrea SuperValu.Well done to all the firms who donated to the cause. Pictures will be published in the near future.
Our picture shows the winning ticket being drawn by Roscrea Lions President Lilian Delaney watched on by Noreen Moore Heenan, Project Food Appeal committee.
The winner was Gillian Lupton who wins €1000.
