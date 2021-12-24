€4,700 worth of cocaine seized in Roscrea

Picture courtesy of Tipperary Garda Síochána
As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí have seized €4,700 worth of Drugs following a search operation in Co. Tipperary yesterday evening (December 23).
At approximately 10:30am on Thursday morning, December 23 2021, Gardaí conducted a search of a property in Roscrea, Co Tipperary. During this search 47 grams of cocaine (pending analysis), with a street value of €4,700 was seized, along with weighing scales and other drug paraphernalia.
No arrests have been made at this stage, investigations are ongoing.
The late Maurice Fehilly - a golf tournament in his memory will be held at Clonmel Golf Club on Thursday next, December 30.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.